AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has secured her 30th victory.

Tonight’s taped AEW Rampage episode was headlined by Cargill retaining her title over Marina Shafir to remain undefeated.

Rampage ended with balloons and custom dollar bills falling from the rafters for Cargill, who is celebrating her 30th victory and undefeated record.

Cargill has worked 31 matches since her AEW debut on the Crossroads edition of AEW Dynamite back on March 3, 2021, where she teamed with NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Coming out of the tag team debut with Shaq, Cargill picked up Dynamite, Dark, and Rampage wins over Dani Jordyn, Reka Tehaka, Red Velvet, Tehaka again, KiLynn King, Rache Chanel, Robyn Renegade, Amber Nova, Katie Arquette, Kiera Hogan, Blair Onyx, Shawna Reed, Angelica Risk, Leyla Hirsch, Nyla Rose and current AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa in a Triple Threat, Skye Blue, Santana Garrett, Velvet again, Janai Kai, Valentina Rossi, Rosa again, and then Ruby Soho in the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural TBS Champion.

Since becoming champion, Cargill defeated Blue again in a non-title match, and then retained over Anna Jay, Julia Hart, A.Q.A, The Bunny, Tay Conti, and now Shafir. The other match Cargill worked was the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2021.

There’s no word on what AEW has planned for Cargill now that she hit win #30, but we will keep you updated.

Below are several clips from tonight’s Rampage main event with Cargill and Shafir:

The challenger, #TheProblem @MarinaShafir makes her way to the ring for this championship bout! The TBS Title is on the line!

Tune in to #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/70lGbPFm7x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2022

The TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill, accompanied by @MarkSterlingEsq, is ready to defend her title here at #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/8M32OoZKeu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2022

The TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill tosses #TheProblem effortlessly in the opening minutes of this championship bout! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/NC9NaKnHs5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2022

The #BaddieSection giving the champ @Jade_Cargill a bit of an assist here at #AEWRampage! Tune in to @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/viqZXh36Uj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2022

#TheProblem @MarinaShafir fights back with a judo throw and a brutal kick to the spine of the champ! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/QgECRSZR13 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2022

30-0! The TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill retains her title and her perfect record here at #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/aWphZtG4GL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2022

