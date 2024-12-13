Shelton Benjamin Recalls 'Heartwarming' Fan Reaction To His AEW Debut

Shelton Benjamin has been adored by fans in every promotion he has wrestled for, so it was no surprise that he received a positive and enthusiastic reaction upon his AEW debut.

While on "AEW Unrestricted," Benjamin talked about the response he received from AEW fans for his debut.

"Having done this for so long, I am to this day, anytime somebody even recognizes me in the street, I'm honestly very flattered," Benjamin said. "So, to have that reaction, especially from the AEW crowd, being a 'former WWE guy,' I was humbled, I was overjoyed, I was actually kinda worried about how the reaction would be. But, like I said, the fans, they've stuck by me through thick and thin all these years and it was very heartwarming, is the best way I could put it."

Benjamin said he is appreciative of what the fans did in that moment, stating that it is one that he can keep watching on repeat. The Hurt Syndicate member revealed that being a part of AEW was a long time coming and was almost made possible a few times over the past year. He added that it is a surreal feeling for him to now be in AEW. Benjamin then spoke about his first match in AEW against Lio Rush.

"I have to thank Lio because what I'm able to do, it really matters on who I'm doing it to, who I'm doing it with, and from a performance standpoint, Lio made me look like a million bucks ... he was amazing," Benjamin remarked. "I [want to] give him all the praise as I can for helping make me look like I belong."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.