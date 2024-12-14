Triple H Says He Has A List 'A Mile Long' Of Celebs Who Want In On WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania has often been a stage for celebrities to appear on, whether it was a live performance of a wrestling theme during an entrance of a major star, or actually stepping into the ring. Appearing on the "Roomates Show" podcast, Paul "Triple H" Levesque said that several celebrities are hounding him to get an appearance slotted at the next WrestleMania.

"I have a celebrity list a mile long for people that want to do something for WrestleMania in Vegas," Triple H claimed. "We just don't have the real estate to do it with them, so we'll pick the biggest ones and the ones that make sense storyline-wise and we'll do it with them. It's incredible, the amount of people that want to be involved." WrestleMania 40 notably featured several celebrities performing in varying capacities, meaning that Triple H likely has several different avenues to incorporate celebrities into the show.

Another name who can be considered both a celebrity and a wrestling legend would naturally be Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, but in October it was reported that the "Brahma Bull" is not slated to appear on the show, despite teasing a segment at the end of Bad Blood. Interestingly, Rock shot down the claims, but "Fightful Select" has since corroborated the original report by claiming that there are currently no plans for "The Final Boss" to appear.

