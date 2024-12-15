2024 AEW Continental Classic Tournament Results, 12/14 Collision

AEW's "Winter is Coming" week concluded on December 14 with an episode of "Collision" that saw two matches in the 2024 Continental Classic's Blue League. In the first match, the reigning AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada took on The Beast Mortos. Okada was looking to bounce back from his loss to Kyle Fletcher seven days earlier, the first pinfall defeat he has sustained since officially signing for the company back in March. However, that didn't stop him from attempting to play mind games with the masked man, with "The Rainmaker" poking Mortos in the eye, grabbing his hair, and even blowing a kiss at his own title on more than one occasion.

Mortos made a valiant attempt to build offence, even hitting his devastating Samoan Drop to Okada in a moment that some believed would secure his first three points of the tournament. However, experience prevailed, and after taking advantage of a mistake, Okada hit The Rainmaker for the win, putting him on seven points with one match against Shelton Benjamin to go. Mortos is now mathematically eliminated as he remains on zero points with two matches — against Benjamin and Mark Briscoe — left to go.

Elsewhere, Briscoe defeated Kyle Fletcher in the "Collision" main event. It was a match that many fans are citing as the best of the tournament so far, with Briscoe narrowly winning before the 20-minute time limit expired. However, both men threw everything at each other during the match, with Fletcher almost getting the victory on multiple occasions.

Fletcher remains top with nine points, while Briscoe moves to third place with six points. Fletcher's final league match will be against Daniel Garcia, with one point needed to secure a place in the final four, while Briscoe will have to beat The Beast Mortos in his final match and hope other results go his way to stand any chance of moving on to AEW Worlds End on December 28.