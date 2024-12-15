AEW's Jim Ross Comments On New Vince McMahon Company, Thinks It'll Involve Wrestling

Despite parting ways with WWE and facing scandal after scandal, Vince McMahon reportedly has plans to start a new broadcasting company, with rumors that he's approached several former WWE names to join him on his endeavor. Jim Ross recently commented on McMahon's plans during an episode of "Grilling JR," and suggested what the company could entail.

While some have opined that McMahon's next move won't include wrestling, Ross quickly pointed to it when asked what he thinks the production company will be about. Ross' co-host, Conrad Thompson, then opined that we could be around sixty days away from McMahon officially announcing his next endeavor, noting that the former WWE boss also had a separation agreement to not enter into any new business for a year. "I'm curious, I'm very curious about that," Ross said. "Because I'm also curious the pool of potential talents 0- whether it be editing, or shooting, or your location — but the wrestlers."

Ross further explained that in his opinion, McMahon opening a wrestling-centered company would give pro wrestlers another option in the industry to continue working and contributing to the sport they love. "For the wrestler's sake, I think that's a good deal," the veteran noted. "And that's what Tony Khan's doing — he's created a place where people can come work, and I think that's extremely important to talk about sometimes." Ross further described AEW as a viable option while admitting that the promotion is currently facing challenges.

