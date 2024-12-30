Jesse Ventura Reflects On End Of In-Ring Career, Beginning Of WWE Commentary

WWE fans were excited to see Jesse Ventura return to the company when he signed a Legends contract in October. Excitement escalated further as the WWE Hall of Famer returned to the WWE broadcast booth at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ventura joined "The Bill Simmons Podcast" and looked back on the end of his in-ring career which wound up being a blessing in disguise.

"Unfortunately, my career ended right before I was due to wrestle [Hulk] Hogan, the night before," Ventura said referring to blood clots being found in his lungs. "I was due to wrestle Hogan in LA, my first match with it in the [WWE] and I'm seven days critical in the San Diego hospital so bad my wife had to fly out to San Diego. I didn't know if I would ever wrestle again."

Ventura revealed that Cyndi Lauper unknowingly ignited his commentary career. Through a friend at a Minneapolis television network, Ventura was given a shot at interviews for a new career, and seeing a guest that was in his wheelhouse, he requested an interview with Lauper. Ventura ended up getting his hair dyed by Lauper in the interview which caught the attention of a new promoter looking to make his mark.

"Vince [McMahon] got ahold of that tape and it was like two days later he calls me, and he says, 'Jesse, do you think you could do color commentating?' and I said, 'I know I could,' and he said, 'I got an idea.' I said, 'What is it?' He said, 'There's never been a villain on the mic before. You're going to be the first one,'" Ventura recalled.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Bill Simmons Podcast" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.