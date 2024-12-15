Jesse Ventura Says He Stole Jake The Snake's Python, Turned Him Into Coat At WWE SNME

WWE Hall of Famer and former Minnesota governor Jesse "The Body" Ventura made his triumphant return to the WWE commentary desk on Saturday, joining Michael Cole and Pat McAfee to call the main event of Saturday Night's Main Event in Uniondale, NY, which saw Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeat Kevin Owens. Before the match got started, Ventura showed off his snakeskin jacket to the commentary team. Ventura then claimed the jacket was made out of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts's pet python, Damien.

Roberts, who worked for WWE sporadically throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and beyond, was famous for attacking his opponents with the snake following victories. The skinning wouldn't be the first kayfabe death of Damien, who was crushed by Earthquake during a 1991 feud between Earthquake and Roberts. Earthquake then claimed to make burgers out of Damien. As of publication, there is no proof that Ventura's jacket was actually made from any of the snakes Roberts used as his WWE persona.

Ventura has had a testy relationship in the past with WWE, with things seemingly softening between Ventura and the company since the departure of Vince McMahon. Ventura signed a legends contract recently, which led to an appearance in WWE in August, as well as the aforementioned return to commentary at Saturday Night's Main Event. Ventura had previously been a commentator for WWE until 1992 when he joined WCW. Ventura left WCW in 1994 and began a career in politics which saw him elected mayor of Brooklyn Park, MN, and eventually governor of the whole state.