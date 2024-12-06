WWE Hall Of Famer Jesse Ventura To Make Return At Saturday Night's Main Event

A classic event is set to be revived later this month with the return of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, airing live on NBC on Saturday, December 14. A familiar face is set to accompany the special's return, with the announcement that Jesse "The Body" Ventura will be featured on commentary for the event.

Ventura's last appearance took place on an episode of "WWE Raw" in August, which marked his return to the company after many years away. The former Minnesota governor has long had a fraught relationship with Vince McMahon, and the former CEO's departure has apparently opened doors for the WWE Hall of Famer to return. Ventura reportedly signed a Legends deal with WWE several months back, which could lead to further appearances down the line.

During his time with WWE, Ventura served as both a wrestler and a commentator, often calling matches right alongside McMahon. Ventura famously attempted to start a union for wrestlers in the mid-1980s, which McMahon wasn't thrilled about, and a series of legal issues with WWE led to Ventura's departure in 1990. He would return for occasional appearances over the next decade before being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

It's unclear if Ventura is expected to call the whole show or if he'll appear for a single match. There have been four matches announced for the show, including Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. Additionally, GUNTHER will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, while IYO SKY attempts to capture the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan. The show will also feature the finals of the WWE Women's United States Championship tournament.