Jesse Ventura Signs WWE Legends Contract, Teases 'Bigger & Better Stuff'

After years of a frayed relationship with WWE, Jesse Ventura appeared to be back in the fold when he attended a "WWE Raw" event in Minnesota, spending time backstage and hanging out with CM Punk. Since then, Ventura hasn't been shy about discussing his improved relationship with the promotion, even going as far to say that a Legends contract for him was in the works. That's no longer the case, however, because the deal is signed, sealed, and delivered.

On his "Jesse Ventura's Die or Quit" substack, Ventura posted a two minute video revealing that "hell has frozen over," and that he was officially back in the WWE under a legends contract.

"I feel very good about it," Ventura said. "Because it really...I'm 73 years old now, and my life has now gone full circle. I got my first fame and fortune in the wrestling industry. I went on to do many, many other things, above and beyond wrestling or outside of wrestling after I left it. And now, maybe it's only right that I come back to wrestling in the twilight of my life, and finish off with what I always was; a pro wrestler."

Ventura equated returning to wrestling as going back to his roots, and compared it to actor Dan Akroyd moving on from movies and going back to the stage. Ventura also hinted that there was even more "bigger and better stuff waiting to happen" with WWE. The former Minnesota governor laid some groundwork for what he could mean, closing the video by reminding fans that he never did get his shot at real-life rival Hulk Hogan.

