WWE Star CM Punk Explains Why He Was 'Blown Away' After Meeting Jesse Ventura At Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura made his first appearance on "WWE Raw" since 2009 this past Monday, where he was welcomed by Triple H backstage, and also caught up with CM Punk ahead of the show. "The Best In The World" has now commented on his interaction with Ventura to "Sports Illustrated," explaining how amazed he was with the former color commentator, while also revealing that his return to WWE in 2023 was a big reason why Ventura chose to come back.

"Absolutely, 100% blown away. One of the coolest things that's ever happened to me in my life. He tells me that he saw I came back and he said the place must have changed, if Punk's back, I'll go back ... I can't take credit for it, but I think a guy like me being back I think speaks volumes." Ventura took to social media on Tuesday to share the moment between Punk and himself ahead of "Raw," and expressed his happiness about returning to the fold. "Why did I come back? For moments like these."

Following his comments on Ventura, Punk was also asked if he would've returned to WWE if Vince McMahon was still in charge of the company, to which the former AEW star said he didn't think so.

