Triple H Welcomes Legendary WWE Hall Of Famer To Raw For The First Time In 15 Years

This past week's "WWE Raw" held in St. Paul, Minnesota had a special guest as WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura was spotted backstage, greeting and talking to WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Levesque took to Twitter to "welcome home" the legendary wrestler and commentator. The interaction between the two was also telecast on "Raw," where WWE commentator Michael Cole listed out Ventura's various achievements.

"Welcome home, Jesse Ventura. Honored to have one of the all-time greats back to #WWERaw tonight," said "The Game."

Welcome home, Jesse Ventura. Honored to have one of the all-time greats back to #WWERaw tonight. pic.twitter.com/X2ZjfpvEpm — Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2024

Ventura also posted on X about his appearance on "Raw" and added that he is back "home" and thanked Triple H and the rest of WWE, while also alluding to CM Punk's past comment about hell freezing over following his return to WWE.

"Yes, it's true. The Body is back home. Thank you @TripleH and the whole @WWE family. @CMPunk looks like hell froze over... again," said Ventura.

Yes, it's true. The Body is back home. Thank you @TripleH and the whole @WWE family. @CMPunk looks like hell froze over... again. https://t.co/dADFVfyYPP — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) July 30, 2024

In another post on X, Ventura was seen shaking hands with CM Punk, with him highlighting that his return to WWE was for such moments.

The former governor of Minnesota, who had a major falling out with Vince McMahon and WWE in the past, disappeared from the pro wrestling business in the '90s and began a career in politics. He later returned during the Attitude Era and was then inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He famously returned to the commentary table alongside Vince McMahon in 2009, which was his last appearance in WWE before this week's backstage appearance on "Raw."

Ventura had revealed earlier this year that he was having discussions with WWE, expressing that the new direction that WWE is going towards convinced him about talking with the promotion again.

