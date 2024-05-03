WWE Hall Of Famer Jesse Ventura Recalls Pushing Fellow Wrestlers To Unionize

Nearly four decades after Jesse Ventura gave an impassioned speech to the WWE locker room about unionizing, wrestlers still don't have one. Ventura gave up that fight a long time ago, but his efforts live on in wrestling lore and undoubtedly marked the start of Ventura's on-again, off-again relationship with WWE. During a recent interview with "The Vanguard," Ventura was asked if a wrestlers union was more likely to materialize today, now that Vince McMahon is out of the picture at WWE.

"That will depend on the wrestlers," Ventura said. "Are the wrestlers willing to put their careers on the line? That's what I did. You saw what happened to my career." Ventura rhapsodized about his unionization attempts and the timing behind it, feeling WrestleMania 2 provided a perfect opportunity.

"I said, 'Boys, now's the time to unionize. All the publicity's gone out," Venture recalled. "All we have to do is stick together, go out to the press, and say, 'We refuse to wrestle unless federal negotiators are brought in.' It's a federal law. I said, 'Who do you think turns on the lights in these buildings? Union people. If they recognize what we're doing, Vince cannot run WrestleMania. The first thing one of the guys said to me was, 'Well, we need Hogan.' I said, no we don't. All we need is Bundy, that's who he's wrestling. We don't need Hogan. And then we can contact the Charlotte guys [WCW] and have them walk out. And if we do this together, we can finally get a union."

