Layla Looks Back On WWE Regrets

We've all been there, regretting things we wish we could change. For former WWE Divas and Women's Champion Layla El, despite the significant achievements she fulfilled in WWE during her nine-year career, she has a few regrets. When asked on the "No Name Wrestling Podcast" to reflect on things she wished she could have done differently, El provided several answers, including a missed opportunity to join "Total Divas" and pull back the curtain by expanding her brand to different audiences unfamiliar with her in-ring work.

"I've said it before, I did want to be on 'Total Divas...' I'm sad I didn't accomplish [it], but it was the end of my, you know, the end of my career," El first stated. "I regret taking the title when I came back from an injury. I shouldn't have done that. I regret that I didn't change my character much. I feel like I should have came back with a better character...I think I was just so happy that I was over that injury, you know what I mean? I didn't do the work, I think, to make myself a better character and a bigger Superstar."

After listing those remarks, El seemed in high spirits. Reminiscing about those regretful moments does not make her depressed; rather, they inspire her to see where she can take her career now. Although she did not participate in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble when asked, El teased that if the opportunity presented itself for a future appearance at the Royal Rumble (nudge, nudge, on Saturday, February 1, 2025), she would jump at the chance to come out of retirement with bells on.

"Yeah, I do. I will...If there is an offer there, yeah, I will come back. I will do it," El replied

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No Name Wrestling Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.