AEW's Jim Ross Praises This WWE NXT Commentator, Says He'd Love To Work With Him

Jim Ross is considered to be the "voice" of many wrestling fan's childhoods, alongside Jerry "The King" Lawler after the two performed color commentary on "Monday Night RAW" for years. Today, Ross continues his craft on AEW on occasion, but claims that "NXT" commentator and wrestling veteran Booker T is one of his favorite commentators today, and that he'd love to share a commentary table with him.

"Booker T is a great example of how a wrestler can redesign or relaunch their own career, because that's what he did," Ross pointed out during an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, while also citing how Booker has a regular gig with WWE and is still on television every week. "If you listen closely to his commentary, it's very entertaining, so I'd love to work with Booker T someday, I think we'd have a blast."

"Is funny as hell," Ross noted, after praising the veteran's in-ring ability and opining that he could likely still be a good worker today. "He's one of the best, and a good dude – you know, I was the guy that encouraged him to tell his story: the story about going to prison, and rehabilitating himself, getting out of prison, and making his way in the indies with his brother, Stevie Ray." Ross also claimed that he's proud of Booker and all he's achieved from his family to his wrestling promotion/school, Reality Of Wrestling.

