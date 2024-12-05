Booker T Discusses His Reality Of Wrestling Promotion Becoming Part Of WWE ID Program

The WWE ID program has been making waves in the world of independent wrestling since it was announced in October, with numerous prospects signing an agreement with WWE that will ensure they stay on the company's radar. A small list of training schools were announced as affiliates of the WWE ID program, including Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," Booker shared his thoughts on the new initiative and how it's affected ROW.

"Ever since the news broke, it's been fluid around Reality of Wrestling," Booker said. "So many people [are] moving into the Texas City area so they can just be closer to Reality of Wrestling to try to make their dream come true. It is so freaking awesome right now. I'm looking forward to 2025."

Following WWE Survivor Series WarGames last month, company CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque provided some insight into the goals of WWE ID, indicating that the company intends to help independent wrestlers financially as well as offering them access to high-quality training facilities and expertise. For example, somebody with WWE will be watching matches from wrestlers in the program and sending them feedback on how they can improve.

This isn't the first time Booker has commented on WWE ID, with the wrestler stating last month that ROW joining the program feels like the culmination of the work he's been doing over the last two decades. ROW wrestler Ice Williams is one of 14 wrestlers who have been announced for the program so far, with more likely to join as the list of prospects continues to grow.

