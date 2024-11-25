Booker T Explains Excitement At WWE ID Program

WWE's latest talent development program, WWE ID, is set to open new opportunities for young wrestlers to join the promotion. Booker T, whose wrestling school and promotion, Reality of Wrestling, is part of the program, has expressed his excitement about being involved.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed WWE ID on his "Hall of Fame" show, stating that he has been planning such a program ever since he established his school nearly two decades ago.

"You know, preparation is the only luck you're going to have in this world and in this life that we're living in. I've been preparing for this WWE ID program for almost 20 years now — 19 years, we're a year away from 20 years with Reality of Wrestling, and we've been thinking about the training methods, we've been thinking about where these young guys are going to actually go to the next level. I was thinking about, in 2005, about doing online classes. I just didn't have the capabilities back in 2005," revealed Booker T. "This is something I've been thinking about for many, many years and I'm so glad it's come to fruition."

Aside from Reality of Wrestling, the Black and Brave Academy, co-owned by WWE star Seth Rollins, Nightmare Factory, co-owned by Cody Rhodes, Knokx Pro Academy, and Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center are the four other wrestling schools involved in the WWE ID program. WWE has begun to announce various stars that have been signed to WWE ID, one of whom is Reality of Wrestling's Ice Williams.

