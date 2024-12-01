Triple H Explains How WWE ID Program Will Support Independent Wrestlers

The WWE ID developmental program was announced back in October, and its goal is to bridge the gap between the indies and the big leagues. During the WWE Survivor Series 2024 post-show press conference, Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed how the initiative will help independent wrestlers in the long run, both professionally and financially.

"Financially, we're going to support them in their careers. From an education standpoint, as they are going through their journey, as long as they are continuing to progress, we stay with them. They send us their matches. We're helping to guide them with what they're doing right, what they're doing wrong, how they can progress, how we can make them pros."

Levesque added that the wrestlers involved will be able to attend the WWE Performance Center and film content, noting that the company wants to provide them with the tools to succeed in the business. If wrestlers keep improving and ultimately outgrow the program, they might find themselves joining WWE on a long-term basis. If it doesn't work out for whatever reason, WWE will look to bring other performers into the program. Regardless of who makes it, Levesque believes it's important for the future of the industry.

"The strength of our business is built on the strength of the athletes across all things. While we're extremely excited about NIL and our college recruiting and everything we're doing there. When you look at NXT, you can see a system that is churning out athletes, incredible athletes, at a very rapid pace. This is another way for us to amplify that. It's to strengthen that independent scene."

WWE ID announced its first batch of recruits in early November, with Zayda Steel, Bryce Donovan, and Cappuccino Jones among the initial entrants. Since then, GAL, Marcus Mathers, Sam Hardway Holloway, Jack "Cartwheel" Summit, Sean Legacy, Zara Zahker, and former AEW and TNA star Kylie Rae have joined the WWE ID program.