Bully Ray Pinpoints The Moment Things Changed For WWE Champ Liv Morgan

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is one of the biggest names in WWE today and has consistently been in the main event of the women's division. However, this wasn't always the case and the champion often meandered in the lower mid-card of the show.

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray recently shared his theory on when exactly Morgan broke through the mid-card and became legitimate champion material. The pro wrestling veteran said that Morgan has fulfilled every promise she made in recent months and even claimed that the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" started on Busted Open.

"You can put your finger on the reinventing — the evolution — of Liv Morgan, on Busted Open the Monday morning after WrestleMania," Bully boldly proclaimed during an episode of "Busted Open Radio." "She said, 'Watch me go tonight' and boy, oh boy, she hasn't stopped since."

However, he then claimed that while he doesn't believe that Morgan's run with the title has been getting stale, he does feel like her run should be nearing its end by now. The WWE Hall of Famer had also predicted in the podcast, which was recorded before WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event special, that Morgan could potentially lose the title to Iyo Sky at the show. That prediction, though, did not turn out to be true as the Judgment Day star continued her reign with the WWE Women's World Championship.

"We very could see the world championship change hands at Saturday Night's Main Event," he opined. "Liv's had a hell of a run. Started right here on this show, doing well, can't ask for much more. She entertains me."

He reminded his listeners that he was critical of Morgan's handling before her current run.

