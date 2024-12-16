The Godfather Recalls Scatological Mr. Fuji Story, Insinuates Former WWE Valet Was Promiscuous

One of WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Fuji's legendary tactics was to throw salt in the eyes of an opponent. As it turns out, according to The Godfather, that wasn't the only organic material Fuji threw around. On the latest episode of "Poddin' Ain't Easy," Godfather recalled Fuji as having an affinity for ribs involving feces, and also brought up an instance of Sunny being given a rather repulsive sandwich at one point in time.

Asked about a story in which Steve Keirn allegedly defecated in Jerry Lawler's crown at the encouragement of Fuji, Godfather didn't recall that specifically, but noted that he wouldn't put it past him at all.

"I [have no doubt] that it's true because Mr. Fuji, God rest his soul," Godfather said. "He had a thing with, how do I say it? S***."

Fuji, who died in 2016, once eyed Godfather as a target in such a rib, and the fellow Hall of Famer very nearly became a victim.

"He almost got me one time," Godfather explained. "I don't know whose s*** it was. Hopefully, it was his. He would grab it and bring it up to you," he added, motioning as if to present it near someone's face. "His ribs involved a lot of s*** sometimes, which is kind of weird."

Despite the nasty pastime, Godfather spoke glowingly of Fuji, but the same can't be said for Sunny, also a WWE Hall of Famer, though now disgraced and imprisoned after DUI and manslaughter-related charges in 2022. Asked what the weirdest "s*** rib" he'd ever seen was, Godfather replied, "Probably s*****' in [Sunny's sandwich]. Somebody s*** in a sandwich and gave it to her. She actually had a s*** sandwich. She's right where she belongs. Biggest ho in the business. Not [a fan] at all."

