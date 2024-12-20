WWE HOFer DDP Provides An Update On Lex Luger's Current Health Status

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and his DDPY program has helped many people around the world in and outside the pro wrestling industry. Fellow wrestling legend Lex Luger who is wheelchair bound from an injury in 2007 visited Page for rehab last year hoping DDPY can aid in his recovery. DDP joined "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and talked about how Luger got around to asking for his help while the two were at Sting's last match at AEW Revolution 2023.

"He rolled up next to me and he goes, 'Dally, I saw the Butterbean video, bro.' He's like, 'I didn't know you had chair workouts,' Page recalled. "He goes, 'You think maybe, maybe we can start?' I'm like, 'Dude, how many times have I asked you to start back up again?'"

While on a flight to San Francisco in 2007, Luger suffered a neck injury that resulted in him temporarily suffering from paralysis. Luger was flown back to Atlanta immediately and was ironically placed in room 316. The next day Luger began to get movement back in his arms and fingers but not in his legs. Luger was able to talk his way into getting hip replacement despite being paralyzed.

Page would then be asked if Luger will be able to walk again, "I don't know. I mean, I really don't. There's so much nerve damage in there, I really don't know. But I do know that if it's possible, Lex is gonna do it."

