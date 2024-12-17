Matt Hardy Weighs In On The New Day's Transformation In WWE

Matt Hardy, along with his brother Jeff, changed the tag team division forever once they established themselves as the Hardy Boyz. Naturally, Hardy still keeps a close eye on the tag teams across the industry, especially when it comes to the current unraveling of The New Day, who have had an interesting heel turn.

"It's just — it's great to watch them do this, and it's especially great to watch Kofi — you know — undertake this new journey and I'm really excited what they end up doing with this whole angle," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "I think it's off to a great start, and once again, I really applaud them on relinquishing their fear of being an a**hole because they have both done that."

Several other veterans in and around the wrestling industry have commented on the dismantling of The New Day after their 10=Year Anniversary segment, in which both Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston turned on Big E and expelled him from the stable. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., has since reacted to last week's segment, describing it as "disappointing" before clarifying that he was commenting on the betrayal, echoing how many fans have felt since seeing it themselves. Prinze also specifically praised Big E's acting during the segment, noting how this was the first time fans got to see him that vulnerable. With all the emotions involved, fans of The New Day are anticipating a timeless story.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.