Freddie Prinze Jr. Calls New Day's WWE Raw Segment 'Disappointing' In A Good Way

For over a week now, The New Day turning heel on Big E during "WWE Raw" has been the talk of the wrestling world. The crowd was so fired up over Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods betraying their friend that they overwhelmed the wrestlers with boos while they attempted to cut a promo on this week's "Raw." Speaking on "Wrestling With Freddie," actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he did not see the betrayal coming.

"We got a heel New Day, which is cool," Prinze said. "But the segment was so genuinely disappointing — not in a bad way. I mean this as a compliment, because of the way they treated Big E."

The segment had a strong effect on Prinze, who pointed out that the New Day teasing their break-up, turning heel, and solidifying their bond once again all happened in the span of a few minutes. However, they successfully managed to fit it all in without taking away from the emotional impact. For Prinze, the highlight of the segment may have been Big E himself.

"It was the best acting that Big E has ever put out there," Prinze declared. "To see a big, huge guy like that be vulnerable — it just hurts. ... To show that you've been wounded by the people you love takes a lot of courage and a lot of guys, and I respected his work a lot in this segment."

With each barb thrown out by Kingston or Woods, the audience could see a clear reaction on Big E's face. The duo even stated that they don't believe Big E will ever be cleared for a return to the ring following his 2022 neck injury. As for where the story is headed next, Prinze isn't sure, but he's happy to be along for the ride.

