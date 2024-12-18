Maven Clears The Air On Almost Being In WWE Faction

In 2003, WWE introduced the now famous Evolution faction, whose foundation was built on representing the past, present, and future of WWE. While 16-time world champion Ric Flair symbolized the past, Paul "Triple H" Levesque drove the present, with Randy Orton and Batista being set up to lead the future of the company. During a recent appearance on "Wrestling Shoot Interviews," former WWE Hardcore Champion Maven was asked if he was ever considered as an option for the group as well.

"I did have one of the writers come by and tell me that 'Hey your name's in this hat.' Then I never heard anything else about it," Maven admitted. "I know they went out and started shooting the vignettes with [Mark] Jindrak. If anybody was considered for it, it was Jindrak ... I don't think that Jindrak would have been a bad choice. Mark's probably the most athletic guy I've ever seen, him and Shelton [Benjamin], but they made the right choice. I was never going to be in Evolution."

As Maven alluded to, the six-foot-six Mark Jindrak was slated to join Evolution following Batista's tricep tear in 2003, so much so that Jindrak even filmed vignettes with Flair, Triple H, and Orton. WWE later scrapped this plan, however, as Jindrak wasn't mature enough at the time and Batista seemed to be a better fit in the enforcer-type role. After WWE nixed his Evolution plans, Jindrak began teaming with Garrison Cade on "WWE Raw." Meanwhile, Maven notably faced Triple H, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the time, on "Raw," albeit in a losing effort.

