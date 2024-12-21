Former WWE Hardcore Champion Looks Back On Chris Jericho/Goldberg Fight

Backstage fights are nothing new in WWE but were much more common back in the early 2000s. One of the more famous incidents took place between Chris Jericho and Bill Goldberg, who had issues stemming back to their WCW days.

Former WWE star Maven spoke about the altercation on a recent episode of "Wrestling Shoot Interviews," and explained that the fight changed the way he saw both men.

"That was the night that the Goldberg myth just died, and the night that the Jericho myth [began]," Huffman said. "I was like, 'Yo, Chris is not to be toyed with. F***!' because Chris is lighthearted. Jericho, he's just a good time. He's lighthearted and fun. He's also a guy I don't cross. He's legit. He's not scared. At all."

The former Tough Enough winner said that he saw the fight backstage as he was heading out of the locker room and getting ready to leave the arena. He remembered the men getting pulled apart and running up to see what was going on. Maven explained that he saw Jericho in the "dominant" position over Goldberg.

"It started again and Chris getting in the dominant position again," he said. "So it wasn't like it was an accident the first time. It was crazy. Wouldn't have been the way my money would have been laid on it."

Jericho first spoke about their backstage fight in his autobiography, and said he had heard that his rival had been talking bad about him on Goldberg's first appearance on "WWE Raw." Jericho confronted him after a match and the fight broke out. The current AEW star said things are good between them now, and Goldberg has even appeared on "Talk Is Jericho."

