Arn Anderson Says WWE HOFer Dusty Rhodes Believed Son Cody Was Meant For Greatness

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson is a big supporter of the Rhodes family, being involved in some capacity with Dusty Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, and Cody Rhodes. Anderson was Cody's manager in AEW and had known the now WWE star since he was born, watching him grow and develop professionally and personally.

While joining "Busted Open," Anderson recalled what Dusty saw in Cody at the start of his WWE career.

"He told me when they first pulled him up and they put him with [Ted DiBiase Jr.] and stuff, Dusty would tell me — when I would see him, I'd look at him and I'd go, 'He's had him on a loop drain this week, he's doing good and everything.' He would look at me with no fear and go, 'He's got it. The kid's got it,'" Anderson remembers. "It wasn't to elicit a positive response from me, he was just saying point blank he knew Cody had what it took to work on top in this business."

Anderson agreed with Dusty as "The Enforcer" worked with WWE as a road agent during Cody's first run in the company, and saw matches in person regularly to give him feedback. Anderson praised Cody for being a good student when he was a youngster, and that coming from the Rhodes household meant he was destined for greatness. He also felt that the environment he came up in instilled the morals in him to respect his fellow workers and his family.

"In this business, you have to do a lot extra. You gotta be a harder worker, you gotta strive to be a better worker and if you're a second-generation [wrestler] you're gonna come in with baggage 'cause most guys will be thinking you got a free ride," Anderson said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.