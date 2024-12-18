Bully Ray Muses On WWE Fan Loyalty If CM Punk Faced Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania

CM Punk still holds an immense amount of popularity with WWE fans after passing the one-year mark of his second stint in the company. As friendly as Punk is being with fans and his co-workers, he does have a track record of just needing one night for his attitude to shift drastically. WWE Hall of Famer and "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray gave his thoughts on what fans might do if Punk turns on them in whatever his quests may be.

"As a Punk fan, there is nothing that he can do or say that would make you turn on him, yes, or no? ... A good wrestler can get you to hate them. No matter how much they love you, you can get them to hate you. As a matter of fact, the more they love you the easier it should be to get them to hate you. However, I don't know of anybody else there that can do it," Bully said. Despite comments made in the past by Punk lashing out at the wrestling industry, his co-workers, and the fans, he still retains support that at times gets him the loudest reactions of the night. This may leave WWE in a situation for WrestleMania if Punk challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship; if WWE attempts to make Punk villainous, will fans follow suit or will they cheer?

"I think people are going to firmly be behind Punk," Bully predicted. "I think Cody's hatred from a storyline point of view could be living in the shadow of Dusty [Rhodes], that 'no matter what I ever did, I had to live in this shadow, and no matter what I did by you people it was never good enough.' There is so much turmoil that lies deep inside Cody's guts, and it's just gonna take the right person to bring it out and one day we're gonna get there."

