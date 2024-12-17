Bully Ray Breaks Down The Appeal Of WWE Star CM Punk

While various personalities in the pro wrestling industry may not be big fans of CM Punk, the audience seemingly loves him, as they continue to chant his name loudly.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has detailed what makes Punk stand out and become such a popular figure with pro wrestling fans. Ray, in a recent edition of "Busted Open," analyzed the interview that Punk had on the recent edition of "WWE Raw," pointing out what he observed about Punk from the interaction.

"Not once did I think [he was] egotistical in hearing CM Punk speak. All I heard was his truth, his reality. What he believes to be real and right," said Ray. "The perception of CM Punk's demeanor makes me think that he's totally at peace with everything, [saying] 'Here's the way it went down. The kid [Seth Rollins] came to train, he had the nerve to ask me to do it for free, then the kid's on the chopping block, I shield him from that,' and that's it."

Ray added that the interview showed that Punk was only stating the truth and claimed that he didn't sense any ego from him. The WWE legend further added that the fans don't care about Punk's history and explained what he thinks they actually care about.

"The people do not care about the history of CM Punk. All they care about is 'CM Punk is back.' They care that CM Punk fought so valiantly for a $50 cent bracelet with his wife and dog's name on it," said the veteran. "CM Punk is unapologetically CM Punk and that's why the fans love him," said Ray.

The tag team legend further praised Punk by adding that the WWE star is the only true rebel in all of pro wrestling right now.

