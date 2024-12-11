Tommy Dreamer Says This CM Punk Line From WWE Raw Raised His Eyebrow

With the feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins back at the forefront, both men opened up about their history on this week's episode of "WWE Raw." Punk kicked off the chronicles through an interview with the red brand's correspondent Jackie Redmond, which WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer says revealed some eyebrow-raising information.

"CM Punk tells his version of his story about his real-life stuff with Seth Rollins. [Punk] talks about when he was a kid, 16 years old Seth Rollins asks CM Punk to train him," Dreamer recalled on "Busted Open After Dark." "I don't know if this was the Chicago area indie or this was when CM Punk was, I believe, training at the Ring of Honor Dojo in the Philadelphia area. I don't know this exact history, but I do timeline-wise.

"Anyway, the first part, where it kind of raised my eyebrow a little bit, my Dreamer eyebrow, when he said he wanted to train him for free. That's a key point," Dreamer continued. 'I'm like, 'Uh, alright.' And then he went about their history and I was like, alright, well, that's his version. I don't know if I'm a bigger fan of CM Punk because of that version."

In the eyes of Dreamer, Punk's overall line of speaking portrayed "a bit of an attitude" that is now making him question his fandom of Punk, storyline-wise. Nevertheless, Rollins later confirmed that he did seek out Punk for training during his teenage years, as he considered him one of the best in-ring performers at the time and someone he deeply respected. According to Rollins, however, that all changed when Punk "ghosted" him following his 2014 exit from WWE and later trashed the company name.

