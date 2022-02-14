WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was a recent guest on The Pat McAfee Show where he reflected on his journey training to become a wrestler. It is something that started when he was just 14-years-old on a trampoline with friends. He also shared experiences with CM Punk, while he was eventually taught in a shipping warehouse.

“By the time I was 14, we’re talking Attitude Era. So We’re talking DX, Stone Cold, nWo, and WCW. And I was in love, I couldn’t do anything else. So we had a trampoline and me and my friends, we would just bounce around. We were putting on shows in our backyard,” Seth Rollins revealed. “I wanted to get trained, I always wanted to get trained. I never wanted to be one of those guys who got into the industry and have kind of a blackball, like, oh, he never got trained, he just got in. Paying your dues, your respects for people who put in the time, and all that stuff.

“So I actually went and got trained, I moved out to Philadelphia in a car, I packed up all my crap. I went out there and I was going to get trained by CM Punk. CM Punk, who was a big star in WWE and now works for the other company. No, but he — I didn’t have the money. I didn’t, I had no idea how to live on my own. Because I never went to college, I didn’t have like, I couldn’t even do my own laundry. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was an idiot.

“I ended up not having the money, I ended up moving back. And so, I ended up training out a shipping warehouse in Chicago in the dead of winter in 2004. And so it was freezing cold, I trained the local independent guy, his name is Danny Daniels. Yeah, Double D. And he taught me everything I know about the business for the most part.”

Seth Rollins also spoke about his own personal in-ring style. He admitted that he’s not a larger-than-life talent due to his size. However, he wishes he was as big as Shanky, and he could just throw chops around.

“That’s what I can offer, that’s what I do. There are some guys who, that’s not their thing. They have to find other ways to get over,” he said. “For me, my thing is my wrestling and I knew I’m an undersized guy. I’m 6’1, I’m a little over 200 pounds. Like, I’m not — I’m Shawn Michaels, I’m Bret Hart, I’m in that wheelhouse. I’m not these guys, I’m not these larger-than-life dudes who can just cut a promo and throw some punches. I wish I was. If I was Shanky, this would be great. I would stand there, I would flare my lats, and I would chop somebody in the head.”

