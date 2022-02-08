On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Diamond Dallas Page talked about CM Punk’s return to wrestling this past August for AEW at AEW Rampage: The First Dance in Chicago, Illinois. Dallas called Punk’s return perfect, specifically pointing to how Punk was unaffected by his run in UFC, which some felt would diminish his potential when he returned to wrestling.

“It couldn’t have been a bigger push,” DDP said. “He had one of the most incredible, when I was one of the most incredible comebacks from the people. I mean the reaction. The reaction after seven years and after getting his butt kicked in UFC, you thought that might’ve knocked him down? No, nobody cares. Like, he’s CM Punk, they don’t care what happens. They respected him for giving it a shot, you know?

“But you’ve got to be raised in that stuff to be a real contender, but he gave it a shot. But it didn’t hurt him at all, all it let people know is how hard a worker he is. What I love — I know him, but I don’t know him, know him, we know each other. But sometimes you see somebody you know ‘oh that’s whoever it is’. But they put the gimmick way on, and he became Ricky, he became that guy.”

DDP’s co-host, AEW manager Jake Roberts, also took the time to talk about bringing his own star power to the Cameo platform. He revealed he loves doing it and brought up a recent cameo he had filmed for a man who was in the middle of a divorce.

“Love doing cameo,” Roberts said.” It’s a way for fans to have a little bit over interaction with their star. Whether it be a wrestler, football player, or movie star, whatever. But I love doing these things because I get on them and they ask for 30 seconds and they give you some information about what they want and what they like and then you cut a promo on them. I love doing it. I get some really good ones, it’s great to wish people a happy birthday and all that stuff or congratulations on the marriage. But I got one the other day, a guy was divorcing his wife and he let me cut a promo on her, man. He gave me a five-star rating and tipped me. It was, I loved him, I gave him like two and a half minutes, he loved it.”

