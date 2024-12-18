Backstage Report On Another TNA Deal Coming To An End

"Fightful Select" has learned of another TNA deal coming to an end shortly. Many contracts on the TNA roster are set to expire at the end of 2024, including stars such as Jordynne Grace, KUSHIDA and Trent Seven. Also among that list is former WSW Women's Champion Steph De Lander, who has been out of action since August due to a spinal injury.

Fightful explained that there is some interest in TNA bringing De Lander back when healthy enough to compete. She's also only wrestled once since mid-May, and will definitely need time to get prepared to step back inside the ropes. De Lander has been signed with TNA since 2023, however, it's possible she could consider returning to "WWE NXT," especially due to the strength of their women's division at the moment.

Fightful also noted that they haven't received any timeline on when De Lander's potential return could be. However, De Lander did undergo surgery for her injury this past October, and will hopefully be available to return early next year. This past week, De Lander also revealed on social media that she underwent breast reduction surgery, which she explained will help aid her spinal injury. Prior to being out of action, De Lander challenged Grace for the TNA Knockouts World Title at Rebellion, but was unable to capture the championship.

