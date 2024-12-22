Layla Loved The WWE Divas Search Despite Strictures

In their search to add more women to WWE, the promotion created the Divas Search, a talent competition similar to the early years of "WWE NXT," where prospective Divas would prove themselves to gain a WWE contract. In 2006, former WWE Divas Champion, Layla, walked out of the Divas Search as the winner, kickstarting her tenure with the promotion.

Layla said in an interview on "No Name Wrestling Podcast" how nerve-wracking the competition was and also told the story of how she was late for her audition in Los Angeles. The former WWE star recalled being blown away by how gorgeous all the other women attending the audition were.

"The Divas Search was kind of nerve-wracking," she said. "And I was like sitting there like watching, thinking, 'I don't have a chance.'"

Layla commented on how putting that many strong-willed, attractive women in one room made them combative and competitive. "I remember, I used to sit in the locker room," she said. "When we got there, they gave us very strict rules about, you know, how to conduct ourselves."

She stated that she took the rules seriously, but some constantly fought about the outcome. Layla recalled how the crowds were not interested in the Divas Search and would often boo them when they would have their segments, which was in contrast to how she thought the experience would be, as she felt that it would be glamorous.

"It was totally like a wake-up call, but it was also one of the greatest experiences in my life," she said.

Layla also suggested that if WWE ever brings the Divas Search back, anyone interested should enter the competition.

