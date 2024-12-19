AEW Releases 'Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage' Of Toni Storm Dynamite Interview

AEW star Toni Storm made her explosive return to the company last week, after Mariah May defended her Women's World Championship against Mina Shirakawa. Storm has appeared to have dropped her "Timeless" gimmick since coming back, but her new character direction might be more complex than fans initially thought, as she's been explaining how excited she is to join AEW and introduce herself to the roster, almost as if she has amnesia.

AEW recently released behind the scenes footage on social media of Storm conducting her "first interview" with the company, where she can be seen acting nervous about sitting down with RJ City and introducing herself to the camera crew. "Exclusive behind the scenes footage from 'Portrait of a Rockstar' #ToniStorm's 'First Interview' with #AEW & @RJCity1."

Storm has picked up two wins since returning, first against Harley Cameron on "AEW Rampage," and then defeating Shazza McKenzie on "AEW Collision." However, many backstage within AEW were appalled over the decision to have Storm's first match back on the company's least-watched program, "Rampage," especially due to how popular her character was before going on hiatus. There was also mixed opinions from the AEW audience about Storm discontinuing her "Timeless" gimmick, due to how well it was received. That being said, hopefully Storm's new amnesia angle will still resonate with the fans, and continue to make her one of the most entertaining wrestlers on the roster.