Tony Khan Opens Up About The Growth Of AEW's Billie Starkz

In the eyes of many, Billie Starkz is a remarkably talented young wrestler that AEW/ROH or any promotion would be lucky to have. Currently with the ROH roster, Starkz started wrestling at age 13, and it did not take away from her studies at all, graduating high school as valedictorian while winning championships on the independent circuit. At 20-years-old with a full career still ahead of her, AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan spoke about Starkz while on a media call with "Wrestlenomics."

"It's been amazing to watch the growth of Billie Starkz," Khan said. "I first met Billie in Universal Studios in Orlando working the "[AEW] Dark" tapings, and she was a standout teenage prospect and is a great young wrestler and has been for years, but she's matured and gotten better and better, more confident and crisper, and you see she's maturing in and out of the ring and becoming a young veteran with a good amount of experience for her young age." Starkz has been in a year-long story with ROH Women's World Champion Athena, and after being mentored for most of that time, Starkz has broken off from the 17-year veteran and will be challenging her for the title this weekend at Final Battle. This would also be a rematch from Final Battle 2023, which saw the pair main event for the championship, ending in Athena submitting Starkz to retain in a match that was well-received by fans and critics.

"We saw them have a fantastic match a year ago and it's gonna be really interesting to see where things stand now," Khan continued. "It's a great world championship match for Ring of Honor, to have Athena defending the title against Billie Starkz in a rematch in such a big spot on one of the most important shows for ROH at this iconic venue (Hammerstein Ballroom) that we're really excited about. I think it's gonna be a great rematch: Billie Starkz vs. Athena for the title."

