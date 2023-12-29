AEW's Billie Starkz Details Choosing Wrestling Over Everything Else

19-year-old AEW and ROH star Billie Starkz made her in-ring debut in 2018. During the ROH Final Battle 2023 post-show media scrum, Starkz opened up about the sacrifices she made to pursue a career in pro wrestling.

"I think it's just the love of pro wrestling that truly keeps me going," Starkz said. "I love wrestling more than anything else in my life. I gave away my entire childhood for pro wrestling because I didn't care about anything else. I lost so many friends to do what I love. I wanted this dream more than anything else. I wanted to be a professional wrestler, no matter what. I have four fake teeth; I've split my head open twice. I will do anything to be successful in this business, and I don't care what it takes. I think that's what you have to do if you want to be successful as a professional wrestler, no matter your age."

Starkz began appearing for AEW last December after spending several years building her name on the independent scene. In October, "Space Jesus" announced that she had officially signed a deal with Tony Khan's promotion. She revealed during the media scrum that put pen to paper on a contract with AEW before graduating from high school.

Starkz has been regularly featured on Ring of Honor — Khan's second promotion — this year, and recently challenged her former associate Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship at Final Battle. She also continues to perform on the indies. In addition to her busy wrestling schedule, Starkz is studying online for a degree in business and marketing. She recently said that the degree would serve as a backup plan. Starkz hopes to earn a living from wrestling in the next five years.

