Billie Starkz Reveals What She Wants To Accomplish In Wrestling

Up-and-coming wrestler Billie Starkz has a bright future ahead of her. Not only is she graduating from high school in May, but "Young Billiam" has been living her best wrestling life lately. In addition to appearing for major independent promotions all over the country, Starkz has competed in Ring of Honor and AEW recently as well. And the teenage sensation doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.

In an interview with That's Pop Culture, the Louisville, Kentucky native shared that she has some lofty professional goals in the near future. While "Space Jesus" didn't mention signing to any wrestling companies specifically (despite reports saying that she already committed to AEW), she cited three milestones that she's aiming to achieve in the next five years: "Finally living off wrestling fully, moving out, and continuing traveling the world."

Starkz is certainly well on her way to accomplishing that third goal. On top of making waves and winning championships all over America, the "Blue Gremlin" has already competed in Japan for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. She even challenged AEW's Yuka Sakazaki for the Princess of Princess Championship in the main event at Korakuen Hall during that tour.

The United Kingdom is the next international stop for Starkz. The teenager will travel to England to make her debut in Pro Wrestling Eve, a promotion that she has been a long-time fan of. As part of the Eve Generations Tournament in honor of the renowned company's 13th anniversary, Starkz will face Safire Reed on May 5, 2023, with the hopes of advancing to the finals to face either Millie McKenzie or Miyu Yamashita for the EVE Title on July 2, 2023.

