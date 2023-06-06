Billie Starkz Graduates High School, Will Attend College Online While On The Road

Another chapter has ended, but the story has only just begun for 18-year-old wrestling sensation Billie Starkz. While fans usually see Starkz walking down to a wrestling ring, Starkz walked down a different kind of platform on Monday.

On June 5, Starkz made her way across the stage to accept her diploma from Atherton High School in Louisville, graduating as the valedictorian of the 2023 class. Just one day out from her graduation, Starkz is already gearing up for college. As noted in a recent tweet, Starkz has finished her college orientation and is officially registered for the fall semester. To better balance her life on the road, Starkz has opted to attend an online college, where she plans to obtain a two-year college degree in business and marketing. While Starkz is keen to continue wrestling, this degree will serve as her backup plan.

In recent months, the "Space Jesus" has appeared in several major wrestling promotions, including All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Major League Wrestling. Two months ago, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone claimed on his podcast that Starkz had signed a contract with AEW, but as of this writing, Tony Khan's promotion has yet to publicly confirm that news. While the wrestling world waits to see her official "All Elite" graphic, Starkz will begin the next phase of her career by ticking off an important goal of hers: Next week, Starkz begins the journey toward moving into a place of her own.