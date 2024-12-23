WWE's Dominik Mysterio On Getting Back In The Ring With CM Punk: 'I Know His Moveset'

Dominik Mysterio had the privilege of being CM Punk's first opponent following Punk's return to WWE as they competed in singles action on last year's Live Holiday Tour at Madison Square Garden. Near the end of the house show circuit, Mysterio and Punk went one-on-one again in Inglewood, California, where "The Best In The World" picked up his second win against Mysterio, having already defeated him in New York.

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," Mysterio provided his thoughts on being Punk's opponent for his first match back, explaining that he wasn't impressed with the former WWE Champion's performance and wants to fight him again.

"I had the great dishonor of welcoming Punk back after ten long years and it was everything I expected it to be. Just an old man trying to do his thing, thinks he still got it ... overall I'm glad the company was able to trust me to get in there with CM Punk and give him his first couple of punches back as a nice welcome home gift," said the brash WWE star.

While Mysterio's criticism of Punk will hurt the Chicago native, "The Second City Saint" maybe even more rankled by the Judgment Day star's use of a pro wrestling term that he finds offensive — moveset.

"I would love to get my hands on him again, and now that I'm prepared and ready and I've seen kind of what he can do, it's nothing special. Does the same things. So I'm pretty sure I can read his playbook, or actually, here's a good one, I know his moveset," claimed Mysterio.

Mysterio also stated that Punk wasn't wearing proper gear in their first match, explaining that he entered the ring in plain black underwear — which was a "sight to see" — instead of any Chicago-themed attire like usual.

