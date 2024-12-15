CM Punk Seemingly Throws Shade At AEW Star At WWE SNME

It's no secret that CM Punk has made his fair share of enemies throughout his career, with many of them currently signed to AEW. However, one star caught a stray shot from the "Straight Edge Superstar" that some fans may have missed originally.

During a backstage interview before Saturday Night's Main Event, Peter Rosenberg said the word "moveset," which prompted Punk say, "Don't say moveset. That's garbage, it's garbage, if you say that you're an idiot. Oh god, especially if you're a wrestler and you say moveset — that 100% tells me that you don't know what the hell you're doing."

While some people may have just thought that Punk isn't a big fan of the word in general, some fans have cited it as a shot fired towards former AEW World Champion Hangman Page, who recently used the word in a post on his official BlueSky account, writing, "I hope the next person they give half my moveset to is at least kinda cool."

Page's post was in response to the recent news that Logan Paul is reportedly retiring from wrestling after becoming a father. Paul uses some of Page's trademark moves in his matches in WWE, including the Buckshot Lariat.

Punk and Page have a very spotty history with each other following their interactions in AEW. Page infamously went off-script during a promo where he mentioned worker's rights, something that Punk saw as a sly jab following the rumors that he tried to get Colt Cabana fired. This led to Punk being anxious going into his match with Page at Double or Nothing 2022 as he thought Page would shoot on him, which never ended up happening, and he was also annoyed at Page's comments about not wanting to take advice from wrestling veterans.