Athena Defends Commitment To ROH But Says 'That Time Is Coming For Me Soon' Re: AEW TV

ROH Women's World Champion Athena has ruled Ring of Honor with an iron fist for the past two years, to the point where she has become the face of the new era of ROH. However, fans have been eager to see her wrestle on AEW programming and are frustrated that she's been in ROH for so long.

These worries were addressed by Athena in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, stating that things will happen very soon.

"I love that they want to see me on All Elite Wrestling, but at the same time, like, I've always wanted more. I'll say that first and foremost, Tony [Khan] and I had several conversations about 'Hey, I would like to do more with AEW. Hey, I would like to do more with Dynamite, Rampage, whatever.' We've had those conversations — those conversations have been had, and there is a time period where that's going to happen."

Athena explained that those plans have changed a lot over the past, and even though she's happy people are excited to see her in AEW again, she has had a great time in ROH as she feels like people think of her first when ROH gets mentioned. Athena also sent out a message to her fans, the people who have complained that she isn't on AEW TV.

"Don't complain when I kick all these teeth in, that's all I say. When this finally happens, when all your favorites end up on the shelf, when all their favorites prove that they can't hang with a real wrestler, a real champion, I want you guys to remember that you guys wanted this," said Athena.

