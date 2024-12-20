Thunder Rosa Blasts Mariah May For Recent Comments Ahead Of AEW Worlds End Title Match
Ever since turning heel and capturing the AEW Women's World Championship, Mariah May has become overtly antagonistic against anyone who dares to step up to her. With a match set against Thunder Rosa for the title during the Worlds End pay-per-view, May has been taking shots at her opponent, but according to "La Mera Mera" on "Busted Open Radio," the champion took things too far by cutting a nasty promo referencing her father.
"Our family's going through a lot, especially with my father — my father was just diagnosed with a serious disease," Rosa pointed out. "She's a skank, a full-on skank — like you don't talk about my — you got no right to talk about my dad!" The star further said that her and her family are very proud people, which May seems to be aware of. Rosa noted how May seems to be very self-centered, and recalled how the champion has admitted that she'd do anything to achieve success.
"Like, to call me a failure? Like, b***h I've been there more, longer, than you have been!" she pointed out. "I've [withstood] a lot more bulls**t than she has! She like, you know, had shortcuts in this place to be where she's at!" Rosa then reminded listeners that she's never had it easy in AEW, and recalled how she injured herself and had the title stripped from her. "I don't even have the words to tell her how bad she's gonna have it at Worlds End."
Thunder Rosa says the feud has now become personal to her
Rosa then declared that the feud has escalated to the point where she doesn't even care about the championship anymore, and revealed that her father's state is so bad that he could die next week. "Like, this is not about a championship, this is about respect!" she said. "You know how many times I've been disrespected at AEW? How many times people have made a mockery of me — Thunder Rosa — of the things that I've done?"
The former Women's World Champion then exclaimed that she's had enough of the disrespect, and blasted May for not even having respect for herself. Rosa then explained why respect is as important to her as it is, recalling how hard her father had to work at multiple jobs to support their family, and crediting him for allowing her to live her dream.
"She can say whatever she wants to say about me — everything has been said about me from many different people — but don't touch my father," Rosa warned. Additionally, she said that her father will be attending the match in the front row, and sent a dark warning to May. "She deserves a very special little place in Hell."
