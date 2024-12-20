Thunder Rosa Blasts Mariah May For Recent Comments Ahead Of AEW Worlds End Title Match

Ever since turning heel and capturing the AEW Women's World Championship, Mariah May has become overtly antagonistic against anyone who dares to step up to her. With a match set against Thunder Rosa for the title during the Worlds End pay-per-view, May has been taking shots at her opponent, but according to "La Mera Mera" on "Busted Open Radio," the champion took things too far by cutting a nasty promo referencing her father.

"Our family's going through a lot, especially with my father — my father was just diagnosed with a serious disease," Rosa pointed out. "She's a skank, a full-on skank — like you don't talk about my — you got no right to talk about my dad!" The star further said that her and her family are very proud people, which May seems to be aware of. Rosa noted how May seems to be very self-centered, and recalled how the champion has admitted that she'd do anything to achieve success.

"Like, to call me a failure? Like, b***h I've been there more, longer, than you have been!" she pointed out. "I've [withstood] a lot more bulls**t than she has! She like, you know, had shortcuts in this place to be where she's at!" Rosa then reminded listeners that she's never had it easy in AEW, and recalled how she injured herself and had the title stripped from her. "I don't even have the words to tell her how bad she's gonna have it at Worlds End."