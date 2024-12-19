AEW Women's Champion Mariah May Compares Herself With Mercedes Mone

Mariah May and Mercedes Mone have arguably been the two biggest stars of AEW's women's division over the past year, and currently find themselves as AEW Women's and TBS Champion respectively. It's perhaps because of that the two haven't interacted much, save for May laying out a challenge for Mone in October. with the two instead focusing on their respective challengers, like Anna Jay and Thunder Rosa.

During an interview with "Niko Knows Best," May was asked if her and Mone had any sort of relationship. This allowed May to plant the seeds for an eventual encounter between them, while also bringing up recent comments Mone had made about her that May didn't seem to love.

"I mean, I wouldn't say we're anything," May said. "We don't share a locker room. She tries to talk smack and say she wants me to be a money shop girl, but you know what, I will, because she needs the help. Because guess what; I'm a top merch seller, she's not. We released some All In plaques from all of our matches. Mine sold out in five minutes, and last time I checked, her's is still sitting there. So clearly people want to forget about that match, and I don't blame them. But keep talking smack on the World Champ. You know where I'm at."

As much as May enjoyed taking shots at Mone, she also recognizes that Mone has been a boon for AEW and women's wrestling as a whole.

"She is a huge superstar," May said. "And she's come into our division. She makes people talk, a lot, which is what we need. And with her bringing her spotlight for herself, she gives all of us one. I think that is very exciting, and I would love to face her."

