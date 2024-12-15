Mariah May Gets New AEW Women's World Title Challenger For Worlds End PPV

AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May has yet another title defence in her future. Following her victory over Mina Shirikawa on "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming," May challenged anyone to step up and try and beat her, claiming that no matter who makes the effort will fall to "The Glamour." This prompted Thunder Rosa, someone who has had her eye on May for a long time, to challenge May to a Tijuana Street Fight at Worlds End on December 28 for the gold.

#AEW Women's World Champ @MariahMayx asked @thunderrosa22 to name the TIME and PLACE, and she knows the EXACT time that changed her life before, and the EXACT place she wants it to happen again! And Toni Storm is thrilled to be ALL ELITE! 🤘 @tonyschiavone24 | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/szbKN60k7A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2024

Following the conclusion of the "Winter is Coming" edition of "AEW Collision," AEW President Tony Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm that the match between May and Rosa had been made official for the Worlds End pay-per-view. Rosa also claims her father will be in attendance for the showdown.

The match at Worlds End will be May's seventh defence of her crown since dethroning Toni Storm at AEW All In London on August 25. Not including Storm, May has already defeated one former AEW Women's World Champion during her reign atop of the women's division in the form of Nyla Rose, with her other defences being against Yuka Sakazaki, Willow Nightingale, the aforementioned Shirikawa, and Anna Jay twice.

However, Rosa is the only woman in AEW who can claim to have never been beaten for the AEW Women's World Championship. She won the title from Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D in March 2022 and held it until August of that year, but was eventually forced to vacate it due to a serious back injury that led to her being out of action for well over a year.