Mariah May Issues Challenge To AEW Star She Wants To Face

With "Timeless" Toni Storm out of the picture, for now, AEW Women's Champion Mariah May let it be known that she's actively looking for more competition, specifically someone that can fuel her hatred as much as Storm previously did. During May's recent appearance on "The Figure 4 Podcast," TBS Champion and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone was brought up as a potential candidate to fill that void. Without hesitation, May gave that suggestion a nod of approval, while subsequently laying out a challenge to "The CEO" herself.

"[Mone] knows where I am," May said. "I have another belt too, so if she wants to parade around with her two belts, I can get my own belt because she wasn't even in that. I won that [Owen Hart Foundation] Tournament. I can walk around with two belts. I'd love to hate you, Mercedes. I'd love to love you, Mercedes."

When further assessing the AEW women's roster, May circled former TBS Champion Kris Statlander as another potential woman to face, much like Mone, for what would be the first time. Overall, though, May welcomes any woman brave enough to stand up to her to do so.

"Anyone I haven't beaten yet, I'd like to add to that list," May said. "Like I said, I'm looking for my next great rival. I'm looking for a girl to come into their own and show themselves against me, so if there's the next big star in that locker room, I'm the woman to try. Come on, I'm waiting."

Currently, May finds herself in a fierce feud with former Dark Order member Anna Jay, who defeated her in an eliminator match on "AEW Battle of the Belts XII." As such, Jay now looks ahead to challenging May for the AEW Women's Championship on this week's episode of "AEW Collision."

