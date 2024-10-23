AEW Champ Mariah May Explains Her Biggest Challenge

Mariah May sent Toni Storm packing after dethroning her as AEW Women's World Champion during All In. Storm may still be off somewhere licking her wounds, as she has not been seen on AEW programming since then. But despite the satisfaction of conquering her greatest foe to date, May admitted on "The Figure 4 Podcast" that the absence of a mortal enemy has left a void. She mentioned facing an unexpected challenge in becoming as emotionally invested in someone new as she was with Storm.

Advertisement

"Because I am a hater, my biggest challenge right now is finding someone to hate as much as I hate Toni Storm," May said. "Hating Toni Storm, loving Toni Storm, beating Toni Storm, and destroying Toni Storm gave me so much purpose. Every day, I went to work, and I had things to do. ... I got to take down Toni Storm and torture and torment Toni Storm. Now, I have ended Toni Storm's career, I stand on top of the AEW Women's division, I'm looking for competition." May emphasized the importance of finding an opponent she could passionately despise, more so than someone who was simply skilled in the ring.

"I'm looking for somebody that I can come to work and think about how much I hate you," she said. "So, if there's any women in the AEW locker room who would like to give me some professional direction and purpose, I am waiting." May has had a handful of successful title defenses since All In, including a win over Willow Nightingale at WrestleDream. But with the previous target of Storm's animosity out of the picture, she may be struggling with focus. Anna Jay recently upset May at Battle of the Belts, guaranteeing her a future title shot.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "The Figure 4 Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.