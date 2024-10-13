Mariah May Wins Biggest AEW Women's World Title Defense Of Her Reign At WrestleDream

In the second match of AEW WrestleDream 2024, Mariah May successfully defended her AEW Women's World Championship against the biggest name of her young reign by defeating Willow Nightingale. Nightingale previously three former women's champions — Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Nyla Rose — in a four-way on "Dynamite" after her original opponent, Britt Baker, was pulled due to contracting strep throat.

Early on, the champion was in control, but Nightingale bit May's ear and reset the tone of the match. She sent May down several times in a row, including once with a spinebuster, and rolled her up for two. Nightingale went for Babe With the Powerbomb, but May countered and tried to hit May Day. She couldn't connect, but did nail a German Suplex. Later in the contest, Nightingale put May in a Figure Four leglock and bridged up; the women would go on to exchange chops before Nightingale drove her opponent's face into her own knees repeatedly, following with a cannonball in the corner.

May ultimately landed May Day, but Nightingale barely managed to kick out May then connected with a headbutt, but Nightingale responded with a lariat. Both women were down, but Nightingale made it to her feet, went up top, and was setting up for a superplex; however, she took too long, allowing May to land a huge avalanche hurricanrana. May followed with a running knee before landing the Storm Zero to retain her title. The match was just May's third defense since beating "Timeless" Toni Storm for the championship at AEW All In — her previous defenses include wins over Rose and Yuka Sakazaki.

