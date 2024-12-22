2024 AEW Continental Classic Tournament Results, 12/21 Collision

The 2024 Continental Classic continued during "AEW Christmas Collision" with four matches in the Gold and Blue Leagues.

The show kicked off with the first of two matches in the Gold League pitting Will Ospreay against career rival Ricochet, who bent the rules to secure the win, leaving their overall saga tied at 5-5-1. Ricochet and Ospreay met much like they have done before, exchanging high-flying and acrobatic offense, and both looking to secure the win with their respective finisher, the Spirit Gun or the Hidden Blade.

Ospreay did manage to land his finisher, but found himself unable to capitalize through exhaustion as both laid in the ring, but he would follow up with a Stormbreaker. However, the referee had been drawn into the crossfire just moments before and was thus unable to make the count. Ospreay went to the top rope for the exclamation point, but Ricochet sent the referee into the corner, opening Ospreay up for the Spirit Gun to win via pinfall. With his win, Ricochet secured three points to move his total to nine points with one match left to go, while Ospreay remains with six ahead of his last match against Brody King.

Ricochet's next and final opponent, Darby Allin, faced Claudio Castagnoli in the main event of the show. Castagnoli started the bout strong with Allin restricted to brief moments of counter-offense, mainly at the expense of himself at the same time; as he held Castagnoli in a sleeper, he was driven into through a table. However, Castagnoli would have to resort to cheating to secure the win, striking Allin with the brass knuckles while the referee was distracted for the pinfall. Castagnoli and Allin both have one match left, though the former secured qualification to the semi-finals by reaching 12 points, and the latter needs a win with six points so far.