Ricochet Teases Upcoming Match With Fellow AEW Star And Long-Term Rival

Since joining All Elite Wrestling, Ricochet has faced a mix of familiar foes, fresh faces, and singles champions. During a recent appearance on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," he particularly focused on his latest encounters with "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay, which took place on the October 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite" and at AEW WrestleDream.

While Ricochet feels that their first AEW faceoff lived up to their respective expectations, he points out that neither that nor the three-way International Championship bout at WrestleDream yielded a decisive victor. As such, he is intent on firmly proving himself against Ospreay in their upcoming Continental Classic Gold League matchup.

"I literally just got here, so this is just the beginning. [The 'Dynamite' match] was just supposed to be a taste of what will too come later," Ricochet said. "Again, now we're in the Continental classic, we're in the same block, so now we're gonna have another match. We're gonna have to have a definitive winner this time. I think that's something he and I both were looking for last time was a definitive winner, but it got messed up. Then the triple threat match, we still didn't get [a definitive winner between the two]. I do feel though we met our own expectations and we continue to exceed our own expectations."

Currently, both Ricochet and Ospreay hold three points in the 2024 Continental Classic's Gold League. Looking ahead, Ricochet will battle Brody King on this week's episode of "Dynamite," while Ospreay takes on the league's lead scorer Claudio Castagnoli. The date of Ricochet and Ospreay's upcoming tournament collision has yet to be announced.

