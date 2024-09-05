Ricochet Opens Up About AEW Debut At All In 2024

One of the biggest AEW debuts of 2024 occurred last month, when Ricochet entered the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In, officially confirming his status with the company. The moment delighted many fans and critics alike, who hope that Ricochet can add more achievements to his long, illustrious career. With the debut still fresh in the minds of many fans, Ricochet appeared on "The Masked Man Show," and went into greater detail on the variety of emotions he was feeling before stepping out in front of nearly 50,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

"At first you're warming up and thinking about the crowd, you're thinking about the competitors, you're thinking about the match, you're thinking about everything," said Ricochet. Ricochet elaborates that once he has thought through everything that will happen in-ring, he entered a blank space to get focused before entertaining the masses.

"There's like a moment where it just kind of goes blank," said Ricochet. "You don't really even think about anything, at least for me ... I kind of just blank out. Maybe that's switching into Ricochet mode about to walk through the curtain. But it's go time." Ricochet has already been busy in AEW. scoring a victory over Kyle Fletcher on the August 28 "AEW Dynamite." Since debuting in AEW, he has been open about his run in WWE, and the decisions that led him to AEW, especially during an interview with "Sports Illustrated," where he said that he hopes to "have fun again" during his AEW run.



Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.