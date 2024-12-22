Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Opens Up About Tickets He's Giving Away

Former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin gave back this holiday season by sending eight lucky fans to ROH: Final Battle at the historic Hammerstein Ballroom. Silkin appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and opened up about how he used to flip tickets back in the day, including when ROH ran Madison Square Garden in 2019. He explained he bought 800 tickets, gave some away, and sold the others, and made some money. Silkin said he still messes around with tickets, and attempted to do so with the ROH show on Friday night.

"I bought eight Ring of Honor tickets and I didn't sell any," Silkin explained. "I lowered the price this week from like, I was hoping to get $60, something. I lowered them down to as low as you could put them 00 there's a minimum, and they didn't sell."

Silkin said he didn't want to put the tickets on StubHub for $10 and wanted to give them away to listeners. He plugged his X (formerly Twitter) account for fans in the New York area to visit if they wanted to attend Final Battle. Fans just had to look for his post featuring the Final Battle poster.

"I'm going to post that, because I hope they do well. I want wrestling to do well," Silkin said. "I'm going to post a poster with a message and whoever retweets it and inboxes me at @ROHCary, I'll send them two tickets. The first four people. F*** it."

As of 3:30 p.m. EST, Silkin had given away two pairs of tickets, with two left to give away. He said fans must have the Ticketmaster app downloaded before sending him a direct message.

